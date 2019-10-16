Noteboom (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Noteboom suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so the move was just a matter of time. Jamil Demby is expected to slide into the starting role at left guard for the Rams.

