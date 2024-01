Noteboom (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom made his return from a foot injury in Week 16 versus the Saints and he was available for the last two contests, but he'll now be forced to miss the team's regular season finale against the 49ers. Warren McClendon will now step into the primary backup role at offensive tackle in Week 18.