Noteboom (knee) is getting first-team reps at left guard and has "picked up right where he left off" according to head coach Sean McVay, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Noteboom underwent surgery for a torn ACL back in October but appears to be back firing on all cylinders at Rams training camp. His biggest competition for the starting role is Austin Corbett, who replaced Noteboom for the second half of last season.