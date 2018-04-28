Rams' Joe Noteboom: Rams select in third round

The Rams selected Noteboom in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Noteboom (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was an inconsistent performer at TCU, but when you're at this point in the draft, where almost every player has a shaky floor in some way or another, then you might as well swing for the fences with a toolsy developmental prospect like Noteboom. His 4.96-second 40 and 7.65-second three-cone from the combine give reason to hope for development beyond his current skill set.