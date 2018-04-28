Rams' Joe Noteboom: Rams select in third round
The Rams selected Noteboom in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 89th overall.
Noteboom (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was an inconsistent performer at TCU, but when you're at this point in the draft, where almost every player has a shaky floor in some way or another, then you might as well swing for the fences with a toolsy developmental prospect like Noteboom. His 4.96-second 40 and 7.65-second three-cone from the combine give reason to hope for development beyond his current skill set.
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...