Rams' Joe Noteboom: Returns from IR
RotoWire Staff
The Rams activated Noteboom (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
David Edwards filled in at left guard after Noteboom was placed on IR, and Noteboom figures to retake his starting job in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
