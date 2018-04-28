Rams' Joe Noteboom: Selected by Rams in third round

The Rams selected Noteboom in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Noteboom (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was an inconsistent performer at TCU, but at a point in the draft where plenty of players have a shaky floor, it's not a bad idea to swing for the fences with a toolsy developmental prospect. Noteboom's 4.96-second 40 and 7.65-second three-cone at the Combine lend credence to the notion he could develop beyond his current skill set.