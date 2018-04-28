Rams' Joe Noteboom: Set for apprenticeship role

Noteboom is expected to begin the 2018 season in a backup role and be mentored by Pro-Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The TCU product lands in an ideal setup for his development with the Rams returning all five of their starting offensive linemen from last season. Noteboom showcased his athleticism at the scouting combine, but he's still considered a raw talent, so learning from Whitworth should prove beneficial when the training wheels finally come off. It's worth adding that this is also a good long-term fit for Noteboom and the Rams. Whitworth and center John Sullivan are 35 years old and 32 years old, respectively, whereas offensive guards Rob Havenstein and Rodger Staffold, and offensive tackle Jamon Brown will all be free agents following the 2018 season.