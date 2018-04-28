Rams' Joe Noteboom: Set for apprenticeship role
Noteboom is expected to begin the 2018 season in a backup role and be mentored by Pro-Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The TCU product lands in an ideal setup for his development with the Rams returning all five of their starting offensive linemen from last season. Noteboom showcased his athleticism at the scouting combine, but he's still considered a raw talent, so learning from Whitworth should prove beneficial when the training wheels finally come off. It's worth adding that this is also a good long-term fit for Noteboom and the Rams. Whitworth and center John Sullivan are 35 years old and 32 years old, respectively, whereas offensive guards Rob Havenstein and Rodger Staffold, and offensive tackle Jamon Brown will all be free agents following the 2018 season.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...