Coach Sean McVay said that Noteboom (knee) suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and will miss the remainder of the season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Noteboom has played in 90 percent of the offensive snaps this season, so his absence will leave a sizable hole in the Rams offensive line. Look for Jamil Demby to take over starting responsibilities for the remainder of the year.