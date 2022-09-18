site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Joe Noteboom: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Noteboom (knee) will play Sunday against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Noteboom logged limited practices Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's session. The five-year-pro should continue to start at left tackle for the Rams.
