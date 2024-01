Noteboom (foot) is active for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Lions, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Noteboom was held out of the Rams' regular-season finale against the 49ers after he re-aggravated his foot injury in Week 17 against the Giants. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday after missing the previous two sessions. Noteboom will move back into the starting left tackle spot for Sunday's contest.