Noteboom (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Noteboom was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and he'll be unable to return down the stretch. The Rams have a Week 7 bye, and it's not yet clear whether the 2018 third-rounder will be available for the team's game against San Francisco on Oct. 30.