Rams' John Franklin-Myers: Los Angeles selects in fourth

The Rams selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Franklin-Myers looks like a fine strong-side end with the ability to even contribute interior snaps as a one-gap 3-4 end, and that figures to be his exact usage with the Rams. At 6-foot-4, 283 pounds, Franklin-Myers has a dense build but impressive 4.75 speed. He'll be a rotational player for the foreseeable future.