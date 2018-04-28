Rams' John Franklin-Myers: Los Angeles selects in fourth
The Rams selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 135th overall.
Franklin-Myers looks like a fine strong-side end with the ability to even contribute interior snaps as a one-gap 3-4 end, and that figures to be his exact usage with the Rams. At 6-foot-4, 283 pounds, Franklin-Myers has a dense build but impressive 4.75 speed. He'll be a rotational player for the foreseeable future.
