Hekker made his only field-goal attempt and only extra-point try after being forced into kicking duties following teammate Greg Zuerlein's groin injury suffered during Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Hekker nailed a 20-yard field goal as well as a PAT to give him an unexpected four points. Considering how bad kickers were across the league Sunday, the fact Hekker could step in with zero career kicking attempts and convert both his opportunities proved rather admirable. Nonetheless, the Rams acted on their newfound situation this week, signing Sam Ficken to the roster. That'll leave Hekker to focus solely on punting again, even though he now boasts a perfect kicking record.