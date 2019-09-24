Rams' John Johnson: Another interception Sunday
Johnson recorded nine tackles (two solo) and an interception across 72 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Johnson now has an interception in back-to-back weeks. The third year pro sealed a victory for the Rams with a pick in the end zone as time wound down and the Browns knocking on the door. He also led the Rams in tackles, playing every defensive snap in the contest. There's a good chance the safety's interception streak could continue next week against Jameis Winston, who already has four interceptions on the year.
