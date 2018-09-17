Rams' John Johnson: Continues strong play against Cards
Johnson recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defense during Sunday's 34-0 win over Arizona.
The sophomore finished the 2017 season strong with 63 tackles (46 solo) over the final 10 games, and he's picked up right where he left off this year. Johnson is now up to 16 tackles (12 solo), three pass defenses and an interception through two games, and he's also played as many snaps as any Los Angeles defender. It helps that he's lining up in a loaded Rams' secondary, and that only strengthens his fantasy floor. Johnson profiles as a serviceable weekly option in IDP settings moving forward.
