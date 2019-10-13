Johnson was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson left in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He made nine tackles (three solo) before exiting the contest. This would be a major hit to the Rams' secondary if he can't play Week 7 against the Falcons since he's essentially an every-snap player.

