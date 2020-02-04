Johnson (shoulder) posted 51 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions over six games in 2019.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 and was subsequently placed on IR and shut down for the season. In his third pro season, Johnson was an every-down safety and was on track for a second straight 100-tackle campaign. He was making plays in coverage as well. The 24-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he may be in line for a starting role again next year depending on whether Eric Weddle (knee/shoulder) returns.