Rams' John Johnson: Dependable before injury in 2019
Johnson (shoulder) posted 51 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions over six games in 2019.
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 and was subsequently placed on IR and shut down for the season. In his third pro season, Johnson was an every-down safety and was on track for a second straight 100-tackle campaign. He was making plays in coverage as well. The 24-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he may be in line for a starting role again next year depending on whether Eric Weddle (knee/shoulder) returns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019,...
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...