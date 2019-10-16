Johnson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Johnson will be eligible to return for Week 16's game against the Cardinals, but there's a good chance he's shut down for the season. The Rams' defensive outlook was bleak with Johnson, Clay Matthews (jaw) and Aqib Talib (ribs) all hurting, but they're hoping the addition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey via trade from the Rams can cover some of the weaknesses. Taylor Rapp figures to start at strong safety Sunday against the Falcons.

