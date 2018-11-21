Rams' John Johnson: Leads team in tackles
Johnson recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) during Monday's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.
Johnson led the Rams in tackles Monday night, managing his second double-digit sack total of the season. The second-year safety out of Boston College has 74 tackles on the year and has transformed into a reliable IDP play.
More News
-
Rams' John Johnson: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Records another interception•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Records four tackles against Broncos•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Wraps up game-high 11 tackles•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Continues strong play against Cards•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Picks off Carr in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12