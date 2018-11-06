Rams' John Johnson: Nine tackles Sunday
Johnson recorded nine tackles (five solo) across 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Johnson tied with Corey Littleton for lead tackler Sunday, bringing his season-total to 57. At 22, Johnson has already cemented his role as the starting strong safety, as he has played in 96 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the past four games.
