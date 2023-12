Johnson recorded three tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defended during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

Johnson continued to see considerable usage on defense, coming three snaps shy of playing every down on defense for the third straight game. The safety was able to pick off Sam Howell early in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Terry McLaurin, and will look to keep harvesting picks against Derek Carr and a shorthanded Saints receiving corps in Week 16.