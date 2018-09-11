Johnson posted nine total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Monday's win over the Raiders.

It took just one game for Johnson to match his interceptions total from his rookie season in 2017, and the second-year safety is off to a promising start as part of a loaded Rams secondary. With Johnson adding nine tackles to his pick in the end zone, the 22-year-old seems poised for a strong 2018 season and may end up being a legitimate IDP option this year.