Rams' John Johnson: Picks off Carr in season opener
Johnson posted nine total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Monday's win over the Raiders.
It took just one game for Johnson to match his interceptions total from his rookie season in 2017, and the second-year safety is off to a promising start as part of a loaded Rams secondary. With Johnson adding nine tackles to his pick in the end zone, the 22-year-old seems poised for a strong 2018 season and may end up being a legitimate IDP option this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...