Coach Sean McVay said Johnson (shoulder) is "making good progress," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Johnson compiled 51 tackles (24 solo), two defended passes and two interceptions across six games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury Week 6. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the 24-year-old will focus on making a full recovery in time to kick off the 2020 campaign. In the wake of Eric Weddle's retirement, Johnson will be counted on as a regular starter in Los Angeles' secondary.

