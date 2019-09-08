Rams' John Johnson: Racks up tackles in win
Johnson made 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's win over Carolina.
Johnson made his presence felt from his safety position, even getting into the backfield to record a tackle for loss in the win. The 23-year-old may have a new safety partner for Week 2, however, as Eric Weddle was carted off the field and was being evaluated for a concussion. Next Sunday could be a much stiffer test for Johnson and the Rams defense, as Drew Brees and the Saints visit Los Angeles.
