Johnson made 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's win over Carolina.

Johnson made his presence felt from his safety position, even getting into the backfield to record a tackle for loss in the win. The 23-year-old may have a new safety partner for Week 2, however, as Eric Weddle was carted off the field and was being evaluated for a concussion. Next Sunday could be a much stiffer test for Johnson and the Rams defense, as Drew Brees and the Saints visit Los Angeles.

