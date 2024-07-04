The Rams announced Thursday that Johnson has agreed to re-sign with the team.

Johnson suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Los Angeles last season, but he played a reduced role at safety. His 490 defensive snaps would've been a career-low mark, save for the 2019 season when he played 403 snaps across just six games. The veteran saw an uptick in snaps after the team's Week 10 bye, however, eventually earning an every-down role. Now, Johnson stands to either reprise a reserve job, or to compete with Russ Yeast for a starting gig during training camp.