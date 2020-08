Johnson (shoulder) has been a full participant during training camp, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Johnson dealt with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the 2019 season in Week 6, but as evidenced by this news, made a full recovery ahead of the 2020 season. Now healthy, Johnson could be one of the leaders in the secondary with Jalen Ramsey. Johnson compiled 51 tackles (24 solo), two defended passes and two interceptions across six games in 2019.