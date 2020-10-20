site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' John Johnson: Registers 13 tackles in loss
Johnson finished with 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Johnson's previous best for tackles in a game this season was 10, but he set a new mark in Week 6. He's secured 46 tackles and has picked off a pass through six contests in 2020.
