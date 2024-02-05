Johnson recorded 42 tackles (24 solo), six passes defended and two interceptions during the 2023 regular season.

After two years as a starter with Cleveland, Johnson returned to the team that took him in the third round in 2017 as a depth piece, but was able to crack the starting rotation at safety after the bye week, producing modest numbers but a career low in tackles and his lowest snap count since an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. Johnson is an unrestricted free agent and would likely be looking at a reserve role again should he choose to return to the Rams.