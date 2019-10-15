Rams' John Johnson: Set for more tests
Johnson will undergo additional testing on his shoulder, and he may be out indefinitely, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams don't appear optimistic about Johnson's chances of playing anytime soon considering they don't even expect a specific timeline for his return. It seems unlikely Johnson plays Sunday against the Falcons. That would downgrade the Rams' defense, as Johnson has 51 tackles and two picks through six games. Taylor Rapp is the next man up at strong safety.
