Rams' John Johnson: Snags INT in Week 2
Johnson made six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the Saints.
Johnson continues to be used heavily on defense, playing 63 of 65 possible defensive snaps and looking good in coverage. The third-year pro has solid IDP upside after piling up 119 tackles and 11 pass breakups last year, and he's setting himself up for similar numbers in this campaign. Johnson has a good chance to continue this trend in Week 3 against the Browns, as Baker Mayfield has thrown four interceptions through two games.
