Rams' John Johnson: Starts 11 games in rookie campaign
Johnson started 11 of 16 games and recorded 75 tackles (56 solo) this season.
The third-round selection out of Boston College had a respectable first tour through the NFL. He quickly climbed into a starting role at strong safety and was a strong fit behind defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme. Looking ahead to his sophomore campaign, Johnson is in place to take a step forward and potentially become a weekly fantasy option in IDP settings. He recorded a respectable 63 tackles (46 solo) through the final 10 games of the 2017 season, after all.
