Rams' John Johnson: Strong season continues
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 7, 2020
at
10:40 am ET 1 min read
Johnson recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.
The fourth-year free safety is having an excellent season with 83 tackles (56 solo), eight passes defensed and an interception. Johnson can be started confidently week in, week out in most IDP settings.
