Johnson had 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Johnson and fellow safety Eric Weddle combined for 26 tackles as Tampa Bay's wide receivers -- namely Chris Godwin -- were able to find openings all over the field. Johnson has 37 tackles (18 solo) and two interceptions through four games this year.

