Rams' John Johnson: Tames Lions to lead defense
Johnson recorded a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.
This was the third time Johnson has registered 11 tackles, and he's now up to an impressive 85 with three interceptions for the season. The 22-year-old strong safety is thriving in his first full season as a starter, and the Boston College product should remain a solid IDP option down the fantasy stretch drive.
More News
-
Rams' John Johnson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Records another interception•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Records four tackles against Broncos•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Wraps up game-high 11 tackles•
-
Rams' John Johnson: Continues strong play against Cards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...