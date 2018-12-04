Johnson recorded a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.

This was the third time Johnson has registered 11 tackles, and he's now up to an impressive 85 with three interceptions for the season. The 22-year-old strong safety is thriving in his first full season as a starter, and the Boston College product should remain a solid IDP option down the fantasy stretch drive.

