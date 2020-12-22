Johnson logged seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.
Johnson has been enjoying an excellent year in coverage with only 4.7 yards allowed per target and zero touchdowns surrendered over 55 opponent pass attempts. Week 15 was undoubtedly a lowlight for the Rams defense, however, as the No. 3 scoring unit allowed New York to reach 23 points for the fifth time this season while conceding a season-high 71 percent completion rate to Sam Darnold. Johnson and the Rams secondary must recalibrate quickly, facing a Week 16 road assignment against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.