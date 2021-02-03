Johnson recorded 105 tackles (73 solo), an interception and eight passes defensed during the 2020 regular season.
After being limited to just six games last year, Johnson suited up for all 16 contests in 2020 and turned in a high-end showing in the real and fantasy game. Johnson's often overshadowed by superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, but the free safety is another key cog for the Los Angeles defense. There's potential for Johnson to be a little underrated next draft season, as a result, too.