Rams' John Johnson: Totals six tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
at
11:32 pm ET 1 min read
Johnson had six tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.
The 24-year-old has yet to miss a defensive snap for Los Angeles this season and ranks second on the team in tackles. Johnson has 67 tackles (42 solo), sox passes defensed and one interception through 10 games in 2020.
