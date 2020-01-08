Play

Kelly rushed three times for nine yards in four games during 2019.

The 23-year-old was unable to crack the Rams' season-opening roster but remained on the practice squad until being promoted in October, waived and then promoted again. Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson (ankle) are all under contract for 2020, leaving a difficult path to a roster spot for Kelly next season.

