Rams' John Kelly: Could take No. 2 gig
Kelly will compete with Justin Davis for backup snaps while Malcolm Brown (clavicle) is unavailable, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.
A rookie sixth-round pick, Kelly has been a healthy scratch all season while Davis has strictly played special teams. Kelly was more impressive during the exhibition slate, but Davis has the advantage of being in his second year with the Rams. Of course, Brown's indefinite absence doesn't have much impact on the game plan for Week 14 in Chicago, seeing as Todd Gurley has played 85 percent of the snaps on offense this season. It could come into play Week 17 if the Rams don't have anything to play for and decide to rest key players.
