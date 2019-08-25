Kelly rushed 10 times for 32 yards and brought in his only target for 12 yards in the Rams' 10-6 preseason win over the Broncos on Saturday.

Kelly saw six more touches overall than Justin Davis, his primary competition for the No. 4 running back job. While he wasn't very efficient on the ground, he did double up Davis in rushing attempts. The job battle appears headed for a final chapter in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Texans.