Kelly rushed three times for nine yards during Sunday's 37-10 win over Atlanta.

The 2018 sixth-round selection out of Tennessee suited up for four games last season and carried the ball 24 times for 74 yards, but Sunday's three rushes were his first of this season. He was active against San Francisco last week but only play special teams, and Kelly projects to be used sparingly moving forward, barring additional injuries to the Los Angeles backfield corps.

