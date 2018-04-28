Rams' John Kelly: Heading to Los Angeles

The Rams selected Kelly in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

He's not Alvin Kamara 2.0 coming out of Tennessee, but Kelly is a fine running back prospect that can make an impact both as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield. Kelly (5-foot-9, 205 pounds) averaged just 4.12 yards per carry last season, which is sub-par for most NFL hopefuls, but he was playing for a team whose offense was out of sorts for the whole year. He did bring in 37 receptions on 47 targets, which perhaps gives a foreshadowing of how he'll be used in Los Angeles. Look for Kelly to push Malcolm Brown for backup duties behind Todd Gurley.

