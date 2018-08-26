Rams' John Kelly: Impresses again in preseason win

Kelly rushed 15 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 21-20 preseason win over the Texans on Saturday. He also secured both of his targets but did not net any receiving yards.

Kelly paced the Rams backfield in both rushes and yards, putting on a second consecutive impressive exhibition performance. The sixth-round pick went in from four yards out late in the first half, following it up with a 15-yard rumble up the heart of the Texans defense that he finished off with a nifty spin move to get into the end zone. Kelly once again outpaced Malcolm Brown by a significant margin, lending credence to the notion he could surpass the latter for the No. 2 role behind Todd Gurley. Next Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints should provide Kelly with one final chance to make his case.