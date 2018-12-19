Rams' John Kelly: Joined by Anderson in backfield
The Rams signed C.J. Anderson to join Kelly and Justin Davis (shoulder) in the backfield behind injured starter Todd Gurley (knee), ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.
The new addition hints at legitimate concern about Gurley and/or Davis missing Sunday's game in Arizona. The situation should sort itself out in the coming days, with Kelly potentially finding himself in a workhorse role if both injured teammates end up sitting. Anderson might be the best of the bunch after Gurley, but the 27-year-old won't have much time to learn a new offense. This isn't a situation where the Rams can afford to be extra cautious, as one more loss might push them out of a first-round bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country