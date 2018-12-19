The Rams signed C.J. Anderson to join Kelly and Justin Davis (shoulder) in the backfield behind injured starter Todd Gurley (knee), ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.

The new addition hints at legitimate concern about Gurley and/or Davis missing Sunday's game in Arizona. The situation should sort itself out in the coming days, with Kelly potentially finding himself in a workhorse role if both injured teammates end up sitting. Anderson might be the best of the bunch after Gurley, but the 27-year-old won't have much time to learn a new offense. This isn't a situation where the Rams can afford to be extra cautious, as one more loss might push them out of a first-round bye.