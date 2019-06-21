The Rams likely will end up cutting Kelly and/or Justin Davis, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

With Todd Gurley (knee), Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson locked in, the team only has one available backfield spot, at most, if everyone stays healthy through August. A sixth-round pick last year, Kelly took 27 carries for 74 yards and two catches for 27 yards in four games during his rookie season, logging 50 snaps on offense and 35 on special teams. The lack of involvement on special teams isn't a good sign for his continued presence on the roster, though Davis (133 snaps) wasn't a huge factor in that regard either.