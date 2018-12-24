Rams' John Kelly: Logs 10 carries in Week 16
Kelly carried 10 times for 40 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Cardinals.
Kelly's most extensive work this season was the result of starter Todd Gurley (knee) being inactive. The 2018 sixth-rounder worked behind C.J. Anderson -- who logged 167 yards and a TD on 20 carries Sunday -- and would be in line to do so again in Week 17 against the 49ers, should the Rams elect to play it safe and sit Gurley once again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...