Kelly carried 10 times for 40 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Cardinals.

Kelly's most extensive work this season was the result of starter Todd Gurley (knee) being inactive. The 2018 sixth-rounder worked behind C.J. Anderson -- who logged 167 yards and a TD on 20 carries Sunday -- and would be in line to do so again in Week 17 against the 49ers, should the Rams elect to play it safe and sit Gurley once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories