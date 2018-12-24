Kelly carried 10 times for 40 yards and caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Cardinals.

Kelly's most extensive work this season was the result of starter Todd Gurley (knee) being inactive. The 2018 sixth-rounder worked behind C.J. Anderson -- who logged 167 yards and a TD on 20 carries Sunday -- and would be in line to do so again Week 17 against the 49ers, should the Rams elect to play it safe and sit Gurley once again.