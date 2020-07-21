Sean McVay mentioned Kelly as one of four running backs on the Rams' roster who can be viewed as a "starting-caliber" player, per The Helliepod podcast.

The other three are veteran Malcolm Brown, 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson (ankle) and rookie second-round pick Cam Akers. McVay's comment aside, that leaves Kelly as the forgotten man of the group as a 2018 sixth-round pick who has played just 53 offensive snaps in eight NFL games, bouncing between the inactive list, the practice squad and a backup role. There aren't many fantasy formats where Kelly will warrant a draft pick, but he could emerge as a player to watch if the other running backs in Los Angeles struggle to stay healthy and productive.