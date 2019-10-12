Kelly was promoted to the Rams' active roster Saturday.

With Todd Gurley (quad) ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kelly will be brought on board to serve as the team's third running back. Kelly is not expected to play a significant role in Sunday's outing, with Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson in line to lead the way in the backfield.

