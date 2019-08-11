Rams' John Kelly: Quiet night against Raiders
Kelly registered 10 rushing yards on three carries during Saturday's 14-3 loss to Oakland.
Kelly appears to be in a battle with Justin Davis for the final spot in the Rams' backfield rotation, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Athletic, so a 3.3 yards per carry average in the preseason opener is far from an ideal result. In Kelly's defense, though, no one was capable of getting anything going on the ground for Los Angeles, as Rams backs combined for 2.4 yards per rush against Oakland, with only three running back carries picking up four or more yards throughout the entirety of the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...