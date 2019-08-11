Kelly registered 10 rushing yards on three carries during Saturday's 14-3 loss to Oakland.

Kelly appears to be in a battle with Justin Davis for the final spot in the Rams' backfield rotation, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Athletic, so a 3.3 yards per carry average in the preseason opener is far from an ideal result. In Kelly's defense, though, no one was capable of getting anything going on the ground for Los Angeles, as Rams backs combined for 2.4 yards per rush against Oakland, with only three running back carries picking up four or more yards throughout the entirety of the contest.

